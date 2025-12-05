Helms Bakery in Culver City announces closure after "immense challenges," chef says

Helms Bakery in Culver City, known for its iconic list of pastries, has announced it will be closing its doors after facing "immense challenges," its chef says.

Chef Sang Yoon, who leads Helms Bakery, posted a message on Instagram confirming the news. Yoon said the bakery's final day of service will be on Dec. 14.

"It makes me very sad to share that we'll be closing our doors at our current location," Yoon wrote. "I've been incredibly proud of what we've been able to share with our community, and it's been an honor to see this place come alive again."

Yoon reopened Helms in November 2024 after it had closed once before in 1969 due to rising costs and the increase of "mass-produced supermarket bread." Helms originally opened in 1931 and quickly became an iconic spot in Los Angeles, recognized for its yellow delivery trucks and freshly baked goods.

Yoon explained that independent restaurants around LA have been facing "immense challenges" for several years and added that they have changed how businesses operate.

"We are deeply grateful for this chapter and for everyone who has supported us, shared a pastry with a friend, or made us part of their routines and celebrations," Yoon said. "We hope to see you before we close, and we look forward to what the future holds."