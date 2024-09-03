Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe will open at Universal Citywalk Hollywood

Hello Kitty is coming to Hollywood and she's bringing some sweet treats and drinks with her.

In honor of her 50th anniversary, the kawaii character is making her Hollywood debut Friday with the opening of the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe along Universal Citywalk Hollywood, the main thoroughfare at the Universal Studios theme park. Matcha lattes, teas, lemonades, macarons, cakes and churros are just some of what's on the menu, with a few named in tribute to the beloved Japanese kitty.

Hello Kitty welcomes the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe at Universal Citywalk Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood

But the cafe isn't the only Hello Kitty spot being unveiled this week. The Sanrio Smile Shop, named after the company that created her, will be selling collectibles like plush toys, mugs and jewelry right next door. And fans can take photos with her inside the store as she appears on a wall, dressed for the special occasion being marked this year.

"This year, in honor of her 50th anniversary, Hello Kitty also debuted a soft pastel pink flowy dress, embodying the perfect blend of timeless charm and elegance to commemorate her milestone moment as she poses alongside guests for memorable photo ops," reads a statement from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hello Kitty is joined by a few of her closest friends in welcoming The Sanrio Smile Shop to Universal Citywalk Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood

Brand new merchandise themed around the cafe itself will be sold only at the store.

"Within the Sanrio Smile Shop, shoppers can also celebrate the charm of the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe with an exclusive new line of curated merchandise that pays homage to the Cafe by offering guests the opportunity to bring home a piece of its super cute atmosphere," reads the Universal Studios Hollywood statement.

It goes on to describe Hello Kitty, who was created in 1976 by Japanese designer Yuko Shimizu, as a "global pop icon."

"Hello Kitty continues to bring her message of friendship and kindness to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park where she meets with guests in a dedicated area adjacent to the Animation Studio Store, which offers exclusive merchandise that celebrates her status as a global pop icon," the statement reads.