"Powerful winter storm" arrives in Southern California for Christmas holiday. Here's what to know.

A "powerful winter storm" has arrived in Southern California for the Christmas holiday, bringing heavy rain and the potential of flooding, weather officials say.

The National Weather Service has issued several warnings and advisories as the atmospheric system over the region is expected to produce between 3 to 6 inches of rain in the coastal and valley areas, and 5 to 11 inches in the foothills and mountains.

An emphasis has been placed on burn scar areas that are more susceptible to flooding, mudslides and debris flows. The NWS has issued a flood watch for much of Southern California through Friday afternoon as rainfall rates could potentially exceed 1 inch per hour during the peak hours of the storm.

"This is a very dangerous holiday storm. Anyone traveling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day will need to exercise extreme caution. Make sure to take the proper protective actions before the storm hits," the NWS said.

A photo of a car stuck in flooded waters in Sun Valley on Dec. 24, 2025. CBS LA

Peak rainfall timing on Wednesday:

Santa Barbara County: 3 to 7 a.m.

Ventura County: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Los Angeles County: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Christmas Day on Thursday for all Southern California communities. A Next Weather Watch has been issued for Friday, which could be upgraded if weather conditions persist.

The combination of increasingly saturated soil and the strong winds will bring the potential for widespread downed trees and power lines," the NWS said.

Showers are expected to last through Friday and Saturday, with conditions finally drying out by the start of next week.

Evacuation orders and warnings

Evacuation orders have been issued for several burn scar areas, including the Palisades, Eaton, Franklin, Kenneth, Agua, Owen, and Agua fire areas.

"If you decide to stay in your home in an evacuated area ... it could be difficult to leave once the storm begins," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a news conference Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, ahead of the storm, the city of Los Angeles issued an Evacuation Warning for those located in the burn scar areas from the Hurst and Sunset Fires, as well as the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon. The warning will remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Thursday.

San Bernardino County officials issued evacuation warnings for residents who live in Forest Falls, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Northeast Yucaipa and areas of Oak Glen. They warn communities about the potential for mud and debris flows caused by the heavy rainfall.

Storm-related closures

As the heavy rainfall has already started to impact several communities across Southern California, amusement parks including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park have announced they will be closed on Christmas Eve due to the "inclement weather."

On Tuesday night, LA County Public Works and Caltrans officials implemented road closures due to potential storm impacts and recovery work.

Los Angeles County road closures:

Malibu Canyon Road Soft closure (emergency vehicles only) between Francisco Ranch Road/Adamson Flats Road and just south of Piuma Road

Tuna Canyon Road Hard closure between approximately 2870 Tuna Canyon Road (Gate) and Pacific Coast Highway

Chantry Flat Road Soft closure (emergency vehicles only) between 1209 Arno Drive to Chantry Flat Recreation Area

Glendora Mountain Road hard closure between North of Big Dalton Canyon Road to East Fork Road

Caltrans road closures: