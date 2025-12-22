Heavy rain expected to soak Southern California during Christmas holiday

A major winter storm with heavy rain is expected to impact the Southern California region during the Christmas holiday.

The atmospheric river is forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday night and will strengthen between Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service said winds will also affect the area with gusts between 40 and 60 mph in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert starting on Tuesday and remaining through Thursday in preparation for the widespread rain. The alert is meant to warn residents about an upcoming weather event that might impact their daily routine and cause dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service says by 4 a.m. on Wednesday, there is a 70 to 80% chance that rain rates will be an inch per hour. Weather officials recommend that residents who live in or near burn scar areas to prepare for potential flooding and mudslides. They also urge people to sign up for emergency alerts and be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.

By the weekend, rainfall totals could range between 4 to 8 inches across coastal and valley areas and between 8 to 12 inches across the foothills and mountains, the NWS says.

The NWS has issued a flood watch for much of Southern California. It will go into effect on Tuesday afternoon and remain through Wednesday evening ahead of possible flooding caused by the excessive rainfall.