Heat wave continues Sunday for Southern California with a slight cooldown ahead

Extreme heat and humidity will stick around for Southern California until Tuesday, with Sunday's temperatures slightly cooler than Saturday's highs.

CBS LA Meteorologist Chloe Carlson said it will generally be 2 to 4 degrees cooler today.

It's another great day for the beach as Los Angeles County's coastline will reach highs of 82, with ocean water mostly around 73 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, above normal temperatures are expected into next week, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Tuesday as inland heat continues.

Inland Empire temperature highs range from 97 to 105 on Sunday. Highs in the desert and mountain communities will top 100, with extreme heat warnings in effect for low desert zones. Coastal areas will range from 80 to 94.

Sunday's high temperatures: