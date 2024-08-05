Heat wave grips Southern California, cooling centers open in Los Angeles

Another summer heat wave is gripping Southern California with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and triple digits in the valleys.

The hottest days are expected to be on Monday and Tuesday.

An excessive heat warning has been issued from Sunday at 10 a.m. until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys and the Interstate 5 corridor.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Santa Ana mountains and foothill regions in Orange County until Tuesday 11 p.m., with temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to 102 degrees.

Heat wave continues to grip SoCal. High of 96° in downtown Los Angeles.

The coast will be the best place to avoid the heat, with temperatures only rising a few degrees above normal.

Health officials urge people to stay out of the sun, if possible, avoid strenuous activity, and stay hydrated. Residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets inside vehicles for any time at all, as unattended vehicles can turn into death traps in mere minutes when temperatures rise.

Downtown Los Angeles will hover around 90 degrees through Wednesday, when a slight break in the heat wave is expected. The high desert city of Lancaster is expected to reach 106 degrees on Sunday, and 108 and 109 on Monday and Tuesday.

Areas of the western San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley are also expected to see triple-digit highs over the next several days, while Pasadena is forecast to hit 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday before dropping to 92 on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

City officials in Los Angeles are offering dedicated cooling centers for three days beginning Sunday. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Cooling Centers

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center

Fred Roberts Recreation Center

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center.

In addition, most Parks and Recreation facilities and all 70-plus city library branches can serve as cooling centers during regular hours.

When activated as cooling centers, city park facilities are pet-friendly. Dogs must be on a leash and all pets must be accompanied by their owner at all times. Kennels will be provided upon request. Only service animals will allowed at the library branches. More details are available at here.