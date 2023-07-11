Watches and advisories issued as scorching heat wave heads for Southland

Southern California is about to get a blast of summer, with temperatures expected to sharply rise over the next few days and create dangerously hot conditions in many areas that will last through the weekend.

"An upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the region, bringing a warming and drying trend away from the coast," according to the National Weather Service. "A significant heat event with elevated fire weather conditions is forecast for areas away from the coast from mid week into next weekend."

Temperatures on Monday were in the 80s and 90s in valley areas, but those temperatures began rising Tuesday as the high pressure began building and the marine layer diminished. Things will really be sizzling by Thursday, when many areas away from the coast will be experiencing temperatures into or nearing the triple digits, forecasters said.

A heat advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridors and the San Gabriel Mountains, continuing until 10 a.m. Friday, when a more severe excessive heat warning will take effect and continue until 10 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said that area could see temperatures of up to 108 degrees, with temperatures at night dipping only into the upper 60s to low 80s. A less serious excessive heat watch will be in effect throughout the day in those areas on Monday.

In the Antelope Valley and accompanying foothills, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Monday, but temperatures in that area could get as high as 113 degrees, with overnight lows dropping only into the 70s, according to the NWS.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will be under an excessive heat watch from Friday morning through Sunday evening, with temperatures up to 107 degrees possible, forecasters said.

The Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area will be under a less severe excessive heat watch from Friday through Sunday, although temperatures will also rise into the 103-degree range.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The high heat is expected to contribute to "elevated to brief critical fire conditions" in desert, mountain and interior valley areas. Those areas will see humidity levels in the 5% to 15%. Winds are expected to be relatively light, but some higher gusts are possible in traditionally wind- prone areas.

Elevated temperatures are likely to continue into next week, although more onshore flow is expected, helping to cool things off in the valleys. But mountains and interior areas "will likely continue to sizzle," forecasters said.

The metropolitan Los Angeles area is not facing any heat advisories or warnings, but it will still be warm. Forecasters said the L.A. area in general will see temperatures around 90 during much of the heat wave, with coastal areas the place to be -- thanks to highs of about 80.