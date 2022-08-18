Heat stroke sending more people to hospital this summer

Hospitals have seen increase in patients suffering from heat stroke this summer

With sizzling temperatures continuing to scorch the southland, the threat of a heat stroke continues to be a serious threat to people and medical professionals.

A heat stroke is one of the most serious heat related illnesses that doctors see during the summertime and that has certainly been the case this year.

Some of the symptoms of a heat stroke include a severe headache, confusion, fast breathing and a fast heartbeat, seizures and a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher.

Local hospitals have reported a spike in heat stroke-related cases, according to CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel.

Dr. Gabrielle Morrow is in charge of the emergency room at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial, who said that it's really difficult to cool a person's body temperature when it's suffering a heat stroke.

"We see a number of deaths every year from heat stroke," Morrow said.

Doctors and nurses use ice packs, IV bags of sodium and a hyperthermia cart to treat people who are experiencing dangerous overheating.

"Remember, this is not a fever. This is a high temperature, it's different," Morrow said.

Morrow recommended keeping children and babies inside during hot temperatures, or at least keeping them away from playgrounds.

Drinking a lot of water, staying indoors, pacing your outdoor activity and wearing loose, light colored clothes are all things the Centers for Disease Control recommended on its site for dangerously hot weather.