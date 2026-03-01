Several heat records set across Southern California on Saturday
While Saturday was only the end of February, it acted as a preview for the summer weather that's on its way for Southern California.
Several daily heat records were set across the region, according to the National Weather Service's Los Angeles and San Diego field offices.
The newly set heat records for February 28 in Southern California area are as follows, along with the previous high records:
- Woodland Hills: 90 (88 in 1976)
- Downtown Los Angeles: 88 (Tie, 1901 and 2020)
- Burbank: 87 (Tie, 1967 and 2022)
- Lancaster: 84 (81 in 1986)
- Palmdale: 82 (81 in 1972)
- Paso Robles: 82 (Tie, 2020)
- Palm Springs: 96 (94 in 1986)
- Indio: 96 (Tie, 1986)
- Santa Ana: 89 (Tie, 2020)
- Chula Vista: 84 (83 in 2020)
- Riverside: 88 (Tie, 1967)
- San Jacinto: 89 (86 in 1986)
- Escondido: 95 (Tie, 1901)
- Idyllwild: 75 (74 in 1967)