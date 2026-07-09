Heat advisories extended across much of Southern California as extreme temperatures expected to continue

The National Weather Service has extended heat advisories across Southern California as extreme temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week into the weekend.

A high-pressure system to the southwest has been making its way closer to the region, pushing temperatures into the triple digits in some inland communities. The heat is expected to peak on Thursday with some communities like Santa Clarita, San Bernardino and Hemet reaching over 100 degrees.

The summer-like conditions have already scorched the Southland, and the NWS has extended a heat advisory until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. For areas like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Wrightwood, Van Nuys and Pasadena, temperatures could likely reach up to 105 degrees. For the Los Angeles County inland coast including downtown LA, temperatures are expected to be between 82 and 94 degrees.

The heat will briefly taper off over the weekend before picking up again early next week. An NWS extreme heat watch will go into effect on Tuesday morning and remain in effect through Thursday. Weather officials said temperatures could reach up to 112 degrees in some areas.

The hot conditions bring an increased risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and stroke. Common symptoms to look out for include heavy sweating, pale or clammy skin, dizziness, confusion and nausea. Weather officials say if you experience a heat stroke, you should seek emergency medical care.

CBS LA expects a Next Weather Alert to go into effect as soon as Sunday, with the next heat wave approaching this time with higher humidity mixed in for next week.

During the dangerously warm weather, people are reminded to never leave young children or pets in locked cars.