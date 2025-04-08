Heads of Foodbank of Southern California accused of misusing funds for personal financial gain

California officials sued the Foodbank of Southern California, alleging that the nonprofit and a dozen of its leaders misused state and federal funds for their own gain, including home renovations, a Tesla and a church billboard.

The Long Beach-based food bank closed last October amid a Department of Social Services investigation into allegations against the nonprofit's former CEO, Jeanne Cooper.

"The Foodbank of Southern California has fully investigated the allegations involving former CEO, Jeanne Cooper, both through internal and external investigations," current CEO Brian Weaver, who is also named in the lawsuit, said last October. "When these allegations were first brought to the attention of our board, we took them extremely seriously and immediately conducted an internal investigation, suspending Ms. Cooper pending the outcome."

The Foodbank of Southern California, which opened in 1975, serves low-income neighborhoods across Los Angeles County, including Compton, San Pedro, Antelope Valley and North Long Beach. According to the nonprofit's website, it earned awards for its "sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency." However, for at least the last decade, the leaders of the nonprofit have diverted roughly $11 million of state and federal funds, according to the lawsuit.

"Unbeknownst to the Department, for at least the last decade, the Foodbank's officers, directors, and vendors worked together to divert millions of dollars of state and federal funds away from these most vulnerable communities, into their own pockets," state attorneys wrote in their complaint against the nonprofit.

The Department of Social Service began investigating the entire food bank on June 1, 2024, after a whistleblower filed a complaint. The tip accused the food bank of "a variety of wrongdoing," including reimbursement of false expenses and the use of the nonprofit's funds for personal use and enjoyment.

Investigators claim that the Foodbank of Southern California received more than $11 million to pay for nonexistent goods and services. Of the millions of allegedly misused funds, $200,000 went to pay for 4,000 $50 Walmart gift cards and failed to keep any documentation that the gift cards were ever given to households, according to the state lawsuit.

The state also claimed the food bank used a little more than $28,000 of Emergency Food Program funds to pay for former CEO Cooper's gas expenses between her home in Las Vegas and LA County.

In addition to the CEOs — Cooper and Weaver — the lawsuit named 12 members of the Foodbank's board, including Dion Rambo, Alice "Sweet Alice" Harris and Michael Barrett. Cooper's spouse Lamarr Ramsey was also named as a defendant. However, he never worked for the nonprofit, according to the legal complaint.

In the lawsuit, the Department of Social Services alleged that Cooper and Ramsey used the nonprofit's funds to pay for a myriad of personal expenses, including home renovations, lawn services, and an artificial Christmas tree. Investigators said they used the nonprofit's corporate accounts and credit cards to spend $228,000 at Bestbuy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Office Depot and AT&T.

Additionally, Cooper sent almost $4,800 to her sister-in-law for unspecified "transportation" expenses, nearly $7,000 to her spouse for repairs that were never made at the food bank and a little more than $2,650 to Ramsey's company to decorate two of the business's trucks, according to the complaint. The food bank also gifted Ramsey a $10,000 box truck, at Cooper's direction or authorization, according to state attorneys.