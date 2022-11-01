Watch CBS News
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell

Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. 

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated. 

There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 1, 2022 / 2:44 PM

