Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell

Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

Mission Viejo - Approx. 30

OCFA and Hazardous Materials FFs are onscene of the 26600 Block of Plaza investigating an unknown smell. The 1st floor is being evacuated. No injuries. PIO onscene. — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) November 1, 2022

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)