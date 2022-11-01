Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell
Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell.
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.