Hazmat investigators respond, 47 Freeway closed after big rig with lithium-ion batteries flips over in San Pedro

Hazardous materials investigators are responding to San Pedro where a big rig containing lithium-ion batteries flipped over, trigging a partial closure of the 47 Freeway in the Long Beach area, authorities said.

Firefighters were going to the scene near 940 North Seaside Avenue along with hazmat specialists after the vehicle overturned, the Los Angeles Fire Department said at 11:48 a.m. The freeway will be shut down between Ferry Street and Long Beach, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said in the alert.

"Crews are setting up hose lines in case of fire hazard and decontamination stations in case of hazardous materials exposure," the LAFD alert states.

Around 2 p.m., the big rig could be seen still flipped on its side in aerial footage captured by SkyCAL.

Check back for updates to this developing story.