Northbound I-15 in Baker still shut down after hazmat fire leads to concerns from fire officials

A truck hauling industrial lithium-ion batteries caught fire on the 15 Freeway, leading to a partial shutdown of the highway in San Bernardino County that has lasted more than a full day as hazmat teams and firefighters work to contain the situation.

The truck fire was first reported by the county's fire department near Baker around 6 a.m. Friday, when authorities said the truck's cargo was burning and firefighters were struggling to contain it because of its contents. "Due to the lithium-ion, water cannot be added to the fire, the batteries must burn out on their own," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

A truck hauling a massive container of lithium batteries caught fire on the 15 Freeway, leading to a hazmat situation that firefighters struggled to resolve as a partial highway closure remained in place in Baker for more than a day. San Bernardino County Fire Department

"Lithium-ion fires are particularly hazardous due to the chemicals released during off-gassing and the potential for thermal runaway," the department later said. "Thermal runaway can cause the fire to spread rapidly and emit toxic gases, making it essential to handle the situation with extreme caution."

It's all created a situation in which firefighters are struggling to fully put out the fire, trying to contain the harmful chemicals and fumes it has within it and attempting -- unsuccessfully -- to get the 75,000-pound container moved off the highway so they can reopen all lanes of the 15 Freeway. And in addition to everything else, triple-digit temperatures in the desert area have led to 911 calls from drivers experiencing heat-related emergencies while stuck in traffic on the freeway, authorities said.

More than a day after the first was first reported, just after 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said firefighters were still struggling to make progress. A few hours later, in the afternoon, the California Highway Patrol station in Barstow said the situation was still ongoing -- and the freeway would not be fully reopened.

"Emergency crews on scene are still assessing the situation and evaluating options," CHP officials said. "The situation and fire remain volatile. The previous anticipated time of opening lanes will not be achievable."

The I-15 Freeway is known for connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, and it connects the counties of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego. When it was first partially closed, on Friday, authorities were warning drivers stuck in traffic along the roadway about dangerously high heat, with temperatures there reaching around 110 degrees.

With drivers making 911 calls in the extreme heat, county authorities said more ambulances and paramedics were being dispatched to help. Water was also being brought to those stuck on the freeway.

"Water has been provided at this location for motorists who are stuck without water and experiencing other issues due to heat and vehicle mechanical problems," the county fire department said in a statement online.

"We are actively addressing the needs of motorists stuck without water and experiencing other issues," the department said, telling motorists to take other routes. "Numerous calls for service have been received by our dispatch center from both Interstate 40 and the 15 Freeway."

Hazmat teams were helping firefighters contain fumes coming from the container, authorities said. The presence of harmful chemicals in the air has been a major concern, as the fire department noted just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

"The primary concern is the air quality due to the hazardous materials and chemicals involved," the department said, adding that authorities are monitoring the air for hydrogen cyanide, chlorine, and sulfur dioxide. "These chemicals pose significant health risks at elevated levels, with hydrogen cyanide and chlorine being particularly dangerous even at low concentrations."

Meanwhile, the northbound 15 Freeway remains under a hard closure at Harvard, authorities said.

Early on, county fire officials said they were doing everything they could.

"We apologize for this inconvenience, but everything that is being done is in the interest of public safety," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. "Due to the location of this incident, alternate routes are slim to none."

The cause for this closure is as follows: This morning, at approximately 6:00 A.M., a tractor trailer combination, hauling a load of hazardous materials overturned.

CHP and fire personnel responded to the scene and observed the compromised load,

, ruptured, and on fire. For public safety, due to the fire and inhalation hazards, the freeway was required to be closed as dictated by the Department of Transportation Emergency Response Guide.



Multiple agencies including the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, California Department of Emergency Services, Bureau of Land Management, Enviromental Protection Agency, San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and San Bernardino County Public Works,

are currently working diligently to remove the still burning hazardous materials away from the roadway so lanes can be opened.