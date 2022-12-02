Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby still inside

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Hawthorne grocery store that still had a baby inside of it on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers with the Hawthorne Police Department, the car, a silver Volkswagen Passat, was taken at around 4:40 p.m. from a grocery store located at the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and W. El Segundo Boulevard.

A child getting carried into an ambulance in Hawthorne. CBSLA

At around 5 p.m., police reported that they had recovered both the baby and the stolen vehicle at a location near W. 119th Street and Kornblum Avenue.

The baby was said to be unharmed, but was taken into an ambulance at the scene. It was unclear what, if anything needed to be treated.

Authorities had no suspect information readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.