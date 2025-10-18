Watch CBS News
Police investigating deadly shooting in Hawthorne

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hawthorne on Friday afternoon, marking the third deadly shooting in the city in the span of a week. 

At around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to an area near W. 118th Street and Prairie Avenue upon learning of a shooting, said a news release from the department. 

They learned that a man, since identified as 32-year-old Armando Lara, had been fatally shot in the chest. Deputies were called to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation. 

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Friday's shooting was the third deadly incident to happen in Hawthorne since the start of the week, after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting while watching football at The Greatest Bar on Sunday night, and another man was fatally shot on Wednesday. 

