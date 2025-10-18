Police investigating deadly shooting in Hawthorne

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hawthorne on Friday afternoon, marking the third deadly shooting in the city in the span of a week.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to an area near W. 118th Street and Prairie Avenue upon learning of a shooting, said a news release from the department.

They learned that a man, since identified as 32-year-old Armando Lara, had been fatally shot in the chest. Deputies were called to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Friday's shooting was the third deadly incident to happen in Hawthorne since the start of the week, after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting while watching football at The Greatest Bar on Sunday night, and another man was fatally shot on Wednesday.