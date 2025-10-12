1 dead after drive-by shooting at Hawthorne bar, police say

One person is dead after a drive-by shooting at a bar in Hawthorne on Sunday night, police said.

It happened at around 7 p.m. at The Greatest, a bar located in the 13700 block of S. Inglewood Avenue, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Officers say that the victim was struck by gunfire while sitting on the front patio of the bar. They arrived and found one person suffering from a fatal gunshot wound at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

As their investigation continues, detectives have not yet been able to describe a suspect or vehicle involved in the incident. They are working to determine if it was gang-related.