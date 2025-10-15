Suspect arrested after shooting in Hawthorne leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Authorities are investigating the second deadly shooting to happen in Hawthorne this week, after one man was killed and another wounded on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the 14100 block of S. Doty Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They were called to the area after learning of shots being fired and arrived to find one person who was armed with a gun.

They arrested that person, who they believed was a suspect in the shooting.

Deputies also found a victim, who hasn't yet been identified, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. They were declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

A second victim took themselves to the hospital and notified the Hawthorne Police Department, LASD's release said. He told them he was shot at the same location. That victim, who hasn't been identified, was listed in stable condition at the latest.

"Based on the ongoing investigation, there is no threat to the community," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

On Sunday night, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at The Greatest, a bar in the 13700 block of S. Inglewood Avenue. HPD officers are still searching for the suspect in that incident, and authorities have not indicated that the two instances are connected.