Hate crime suspect arrested after UCLA campus police find stolen posters, stun gun

A suspect was taken into custody for alleged burglary and a potential hate crime charge on the UCLA campus on Sunday, according to police.

In a news release, UCLA campus police said that a suspect was taken into custody in Haines Hall for burglary, weapons possession and stolen property with a hate crime enhancement after they found "posters honoring African-American figures, a stun gun, campus keys, and other prohibited items."

They did not identify the suspect or disclose exactly where they were taken into custody.

UCLA police said that they have been investigated a series of similar incidents since February.

Haines Hall, located adjacent to Royce Hall on UCLA's Westwood campus, houses the Center for African American Studies Library and the Chicano Studios Research Center Library, according to the school's website.

Police did not disclose if the suspect was a student or associated with the campus in any other capacity.