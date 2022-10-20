Harvey Weinstein LA trial: Jury of 9 men and 3 women sworn in

A jury consisting of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the criminal trial Thursday of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges involving five women.

Weinstein -- who produced such films as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction" -- was initially charged in January 2020 by Los Angeles County prosecutors with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by use of force involving one woman on Feb. 18, 2013, and sexual battery by restraint involving another woman a day later.

The jury was instructed to return to court Monday, when opening statements could begin.

Meanwhile, attorneys were set to return to the downtown Los Angeles courtroom to choose 10 alternate jurors who could be called upon if any of the jurors need to be replaced during the trial.

Weinstein, now 70, was later charged in April 2020 with sexual battery by restraint involving "Jane Doe 3" in a Beverly Hills hotel room in May 2010. In November 2020, prosecutors added six more counts -- three counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation -- involving two other alleged victims in Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2010.

A grand jury indicted Weinstein on the same charges in March 2021.

Weinstein was extradited from New York, where he was convicted of raping an aspiring actress and of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant. The state's highest court has since agreed to hear his appeal involving that case.