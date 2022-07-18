Halos place Mike Trout on 10-Day IL with inflamed rib cage

The Angels have placed Mike Trout on the 10-Day injured list due to an inflamed rib cage.

After missing the team's final four games of the first half of the 2022 season, due to an undisclosed back issue, which saw the star outfielder suffer a series of back spasms, Trout will miss at least the first handful of games to start the second half. The move is retroactive to July 12, when Trout was forced to leave the Angels matchup against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP has missed a number of games this year due to a variety of injuries, though he has still managed to hit .270 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs. He's played in 72 of the team's 92 games thus far.

Trout recently withdrew from the 2022 All-Star Game being held at Dodger Stadium due to the injury.

"It's just one of the things that's got to get right before I start swinging," Trout said to the Associated Press. "It is frustrating for sure. I can't really pinpoint what caused it. It just started to bother me."

He's one of many All-Stars to skip out on the game for various reasons ranging from injury to rest. In his All-Star Game career, Trout has earned two ASG MVP Awards. However, this is his third instance of withdrawing for medical reasons.