Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District reinstates indoor mask mandate

A local school district has reinstated their indoor masking mandate as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise throughout the Southland. 

The Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District announced the immediate change on Tuesday via social media, stating that all individuals must wear masks while indoors until at least July 5 as they "remain committed to supporting the safety" of the community. 

HLPUSD's school year came to an end on May 18, meaning the mandate will affect those working or attending any campus within the district's jurisdiction. 

The 2022-23 school year is not slated to start until August 3. 

The district covers 32 schools and around 18,000 students in grades from kindergarten to 12th grade, and an additional 14,000 in adult education enrollment. 

First published on June 15, 2022 / 11:42 AM

