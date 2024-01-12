Group of armed robbers hit multiple 7-Eleven stores during overnight spree

Authorities are searching for a group of armed robbers who hit at least four 7-Eleven stores during an overnight crime spree that spanned throughout Los Angeles County.

It's not clear where the string of robberies began, but Signal Hill Police Department officers reported that they learned of a robbery at the 7-Eleven at 2799 E. Pacific Coast Highway at around 11:10 p.m., during which the group of suspects, two males and three females, stole money, tobacco and lottery tickets before fleeing in a white Kia.

Police say that at least one of the male suspects was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired during the robbery.

Long Beach Police Department officers also reported that they had two similar robbery incidents that occurred overnight.

The first, reported at around 10:40 p.m., happened at a business in the 4200 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to a statement from LBPD.

Their investigation revealed that three male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded cash and electronics from the two employees, as well as a customer inside of the store.

Similarly, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspects fled from the scene of this robbery in an undisclosed vehicle.

Hours later, at around 11:45 p.m., officers again responded to reports of a robbery, this time at a business in the 6500 block of Cherry Avenue. They learned that one male suspect armed with a gun entered the store, with three additional female suspects, at which point they demanded cash from the employees before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

No shots were fired in this robbery either.

"We are aware of robberies that occurred in the surrounding cities of Seal Beach, Signal Hill, and Lakewood during the evening and early morning hours," LBPD's statement said. "Our ongoing investigations will include determining if these are related."