Search crews find group of 13 hikers missing within Royal Fire zone in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY – Authorities were looking for a group of hikers missing within the fire zone of a Northern California wildfire that erupted over the weekend.

The Royal Fire started Sunday evening in the Tahoe National Forest. As of Sunday night, officials said the fire had grown to 54 acres.

Officials with the Tahoe National Forest believe the fire started as an escaped campfire.

Monday morning, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that they believe there are 13 missing hikers in within the fire zone. The hikers ranged in age from 16-20 and were believed to be together.

The Monday morning briefing on the Royal Fire. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they found four unoccupied vehicles on Sunday near the Palisades Creek Trail. They believe the hikers planned to go camping on the other side of where the fire erupted.

A search and rescue crew, along with a Placer County Sheriff helicopter, was out searching on Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office announced that their helicopter had located the missing group. A search and rescue team is now going to hike out with them.

The Royal Fire is burning in a remote area known as the Royal Gorge. Still, five homes on Soda Springs Road have been given evacuation warnings.