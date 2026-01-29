Grass fire closes 405 Freeway near LAX

A grass fire has forced the California Highway Patrol to close most lanes of the 405 Freeway near LAX.

The grass fire caused the California Highway Patrol to close most lanes on the 405 Freeway near LAX. CBS LA

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the 1-acre blaze started at about 5:23 p.m. near the transition between the 405 and 105 freeways.

It did not threaten any buildings, but the firefighting effort prompted the CHP to close most of the lanes. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

Since the fire was within their jurisdiction, the Los Angeles County Fire Department took over operations. Firefighters said the fire grew to about 4 acres before crews stopped forward progress.