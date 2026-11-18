For 13 years, millions of gamers have caused mayhem in "Los Santos," a fictionalized version of Los Angeles portrayed in the smash-hit video game "Grand Theft Auto V."

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto VI" is taking its talents to "Vice City," based on Miami, where a new crop of iconic moments and locations will forever enter the lexicon of gamers across the world. But as the highly anticipated next entry in the series releases on Thursday, they'll say goodbye to the iconic gaming city before heading east.

That includes Shawn Fonteno, an LA native who had his big break as a voice actor when he was cast as the now-legendary protagonist Franklin Clinton in GTA V, one of three playable characters in the game. Even 13 years later, he's still shocked by the reception his portrayal received.

"It's surreal," Fonteno told CBS LA. "It's just like unbelievable that I'm the voice and likeness behind this iconic character that millions, hundreds of millions of people around the world love."

Shawn Fonteno played Franklin Clinton in 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V." CBS LA

The GTA series is known for pioneering open worlds in video games — meaning the games aren't structured level-by-level in a linear fashion. Instead, the player has the entire map at their fingertips throughout the story, granting them choices on when to progress and when to participate in side, non-essential activities, or simply cause chaos throughout the fictionalized cities.

"I'd say the first 10 hours of my experience with that game, I didn't do any missions," said CBS LA Assignment Editor and avid gamer, Mark Liu. "I spent the entire time exploring Los Santos, just comparing what they had created in the game to the real-world versions in Los Angeles."

The fifth mainline entry in the series is considered special for that reason. The sprawling landscape of Los Santos lets players live out their taboo fantasies as the getaway driver in a nearly pixel-perfect recreation of downtown LA after a "Heat" style bank heist, or take a stroll down the Santa Monica Pier or take to the desert made to resemble the sandiest portions of the Inland Empire.

"I actually think that Los Santos is the star of the show," said UC Irvine Associate Professor of Informatics Aaron Trammell, who is also Editor-in-Chief of Analog Game Studies. "GTA V is absolutely a love letter to Los Angeles ... everything is over the top."

The virtual representation of LA earned gamers' love and affection. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, estimated

in its Fall 2026 investors' meeting that GTA V has sold about 235 million copies to date, making it one of the top three best-selling games of all time.

"It really was a cultural moment, how successful that game was," Liu said.

Now, the sun sets over Los Santos as the series shifts to Vice City. But for decades to come, gamers across the world will visit LA and recognize familiar landmarks, not from movies or TV, but from one of video gaming's most important franchises.

"Los Santos and Los Angeles," Fonteno said. "You can't separate it."