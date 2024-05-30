Watch CBS News
Grab these 6 products to have a healthy and happy summer

By KCAL News Staff

Who wants to have the healthiest summer ever? Lifestyle expert and The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray has six must-have items to get you ready for a healthy and happy summer 2024.

1. Alter Fitness System, 50% off with code SADIE for $49.50

2. Broc Shot Starter Kit, $69.99

3. Lifelines Sensory Stress-Relievers, $9.99 and up 

4. Snuggle Crystals Lavender & Vanilla Orchid Scent Booster, $5.97-$9.97

5. Enhanse Jet Set Face & Body, $28-$33

6. Hoka Slides & Sneakers, $60 and up

May 30, 2024

