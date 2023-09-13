Gov. Newsom announces $267 million investment to fight organized retail crime

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to send $267 million to law enforcement agencies across California to help fight against organized retail theft.

"Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs. With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions," Newsom said. "When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they'll walk straight into jail cells."

Gov. Gavin Newom's office said the proposed funding will be distributed to 44 law enforcement agencies spread across California. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Under the proposed funding, the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura County Sheriff's Departments will receive up to $23,663,194 each. Likewise, the state recommended that 11 other police departments in those countries receive similar grants:

Anaheim

Beverly Hills

Brea

Costa Mesa

Garden Grove

Hemet

Irvine

Los Angeles

Palm Springs

San Fernando

Santa Monica

According to the Governor's office, the funding will be used to staff new units, create new task forces, train loss prevention officers and install advanced surveillance technology. It also hopes the millions will help crack down on car and catalytic converter theft.

Each district attorney in Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties may also receive a little over $2 million to create new divisions to prosecute organized retail theft. The Governor's office said this funding will help establish "intelligence centers" for retail theft investigations.

The Board of State and Community Corrections will vote on the proposed grants later this week on Sept. 14. If approved, the payments will be sent to law enforcement on Oct. 1, according to the Governor's office.