Goats graze Pasadena's Arroyo Seco as nature's wildfire prevention

Around 600 goats are grazing the Arroyo Seco, helping to reduce fire-prone vegetation across 100 acres in Pasadena's natural parkland.

The goats were released last weekend and will keep chomping through the area for the next couple of months, with electrified fencing in place to keep them contained.

The environmentally friendly wildfire remediation method is funded through the City of Pasadena and the nonprofit One Arroyo Foundation. The nonprofit's Goat-Fund-Me efforts are still underway, where donors can name a goat or sponsor a full or half acre for "a safer Pasadena."

"The landscape acts as a natural wind tunnel where fires can move quickly, contributing to its designation as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone," One Arroyo Foundation wrote on its website.

The goats can reach areas that machinery can't, cutting through brush and lower tree branches – and they return the nutrients to the soil.