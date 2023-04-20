Go-To Girlfriend: 'Going Green' for Earth Day

Watch CBS News
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. In honor of the planet, lifestyle expert and "Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has some easy ways to "go green."

Cart Daddy Grocery Bag Set

BedBathAndBeyond.com, $25

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Collection

PacificaBeauty.com, $18-$25

Sky Organics

SkyOrganics.com, Starting at $9.99

Arbonne DermResults Glow Eye Cream

Arbonne.com, $70

Ren Clean Skincare

RenSkincare.com, $44-$50

Use Code: RENEARTH20 for 20% off

Stanley Water Bottles

Stanley1913.com, $20-40

Oatly Oatgurts & Oatmilk

Oatly.com/footprint

Soma Glass Straw + Travel Case

Amazon.com, $14

