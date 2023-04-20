Go-To Girlfriend: 'Going Green' for Earth Day
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. In honor of the planet, lifestyle expert and "Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has some easy ways to "go green."
Cart Daddy Grocery Bag Set
BedBathAndBeyond.com, $25
Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Collection
PacificaBeauty.com, $18-$25
Sky Organics
SkyOrganics.com, Starting at $9.99
Arbonne DermResults Glow Eye Cream
Arbonne.com, $70
Ren Clean Skincare
RenSkincare.com, $44-$50
Use Code: RENEARTH20 for 20% off
Stanley Water Bottles
Stanley1913.com, $20-40
Oatly Oatgurts & Oatmilk
Soma Glass Straw + Travel Case
Amazon.com, $14
Sadie Murray
The Go-To Girlfriend™
