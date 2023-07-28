Watch CBS News
Glendora High School bagpipe players headed to Scotland competition

By KCAL-News Staff

Some Glendora High Schoolers are heading to the Olympics of bagpipe competition.

The bagpipe squad at Glendora High will be competing in the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland this summer and will be the only public school there from the western U.S.

The school's pipe band instructor Jen DeBarr said the last time the squad made it to Scotland was in 1986 when she was a member.

"Of course with the Tartans come plaid and bagpipes and Scotland and heritage and something the school is very proud of," said DeBarr.

Angelica Fuents' grandmother sat in the car listening as she waited for pipe practice to end. "It gives me goosebumps, it always has," she said.

There's a chance for the public to hear the Glendora Pipe Band Sunday, July 28 as they perform at Finkbiner Park in Glendora from 6 to 8 p.m.

The group is also selling snacks and merch as a fundraiser for Scotland. 

