Glendale to host a free clothing swap and upcoming Repair Café

Looking for something new to wear, but don't want to pay the retail prices? Consider a clothing swap.

This weekend the City of Glendale's Office of Sustainability is hosting a summer community clothing swap.

The June 1 event takes place at the Pacific Park Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can bring up to 10 clean and gently used clothing items to exchange, including children's clothing. A ticket is given for the number of items brought in, allowing for the same number to be taken out.

Clothes are separated into categories, and placed on tables where swappers can browse and make selections.

On June 8, the Repair Café is back. Skilled volunteers fix, tinker, and repair items from clothing to dull knives, broken lamps and more, for free. The event is also at Pacific Park Library, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the first year of the Clothing Swaps and Repair Cafés, over 1,000 lbs. of textiles and clothes were diverted from landfill, over 250 items were repaired, and over 500 community attendees and volunteers participated.

Jewelry, shoes, underwear, socks and other accessories are not accepted in the clothing swap.