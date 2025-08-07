Watch CBS News
4 people injured after police pursuit in Glendale ends in a crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Four people are injured after a pursuit in Glendale ended in a crash on Thursday morning.

The Glendale Police Department said officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated but ended in a crash near Jackson Street and Lexington Drive.

Police said there were four people inside the car at the time of the crash. One person was ejected and is in critical condition, one had moderate injuries with facial trauma, another had moderate to severe injuries and another individual was found about a block away from the crash.

All four people were taken to the hospital. 

