4 people injured after police pursuit in Glendale ends in a crash

Four people are injured after a pursuit in Glendale ended in a crash on Thursday morning.

The Glendale Police Department said officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated but ended in a crash near Jackson Street and Lexington Drive.

Police said there were four people inside the car at the time of the crash. One person was ejected and is in critical condition, one had moderate injuries with facial trauma, another had moderate to severe injuries and another individual was found about a block away from the crash.

All four people were taken to the hospital.