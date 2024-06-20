Glendale police evacuate apartment building as barricaded suspect threatens to burn it down

Glendale police surround an apartment building where an assault suspect is barricaded

Glendale police have ordered the evacuation of an apartment building Thursday morning as a barricaded assault suspect has threatened to burn the building down.

Police got a call around 1 a.m. of an assault in the 1900 block of Vassar Street. A man assaulted another person with a baseball bat, and then the suspect ran into an apartment nearby, where he remains holed up, with a knife.

SWAT teams have responded and ordered evacuations of the apartment building as the suspect threatened to burn it down.

A negotiating team is working with the suspect to surrender. The victim is being treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story.