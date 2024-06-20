Glendale police evacuate apartment building as barricaded suspect threatens to burn it down
Glendale police have ordered the evacuation of an apartment building Thursday morning as a barricaded assault suspect has threatened to burn the building down.
Police got a call around 1 a.m. of an assault in the 1900 block of Vassar Street. A man assaulted another person with a baseball bat, and then the suspect ran into an apartment nearby, where he remains holed up, with a knife.
SWAT teams have responded and ordered evacuations of the apartment building as the suspect threatened to burn it down.
A negotiating team is working with the suspect to surrender. The victim is being treated for their injuries.
This is a developing story.