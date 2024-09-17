Glendale neighbors' concerns grow as shopping center catches on fire again

Glendale neighbors call for burned property to be demolitions after it catches on fire again

Glendale neighbors call for burned property to be demolitions after it catches on fire again

Glendale neighbors call for burned property to be demolitions after it catches on fire again

A group of Glendale neighbors called on the city to take action on Tuesday after flames tore through a nearby shopping center a few months after the last fire.

The first fire occurred on June 30 and prompted a five-alarm response from the Glendale Fire Department. By the time firefighters knocked down the fire, two businesses — a costume store and a party rental shop — had been destroyed.

Two months later, the property caught on fire again.

"Most of the structure had already burned," Glendale Chief Phil Ambrose said. "There were some remaining areas that still had a fuel load caught on fire today that was extinguished."

The fire forced people living next door to evacuate. No one was hurt but many were without electricity after the flames got dangerously close to the power lines.

Resident Janelle Keck said she and her neighbors asked for the demolition of the building before the second fire sparked.

"Neighbors and I have asked for it be demoed to see if they could just not reduce the value of the neighborhood," she said. "I have rentals here."

It's unclear what caused the red-tagged building to go up in flames again. Following the first fire, utilities such as natural gas and electricity had been shut off.

Arson investigators are looking into what started it and the June fire.

Keck and her neighbors are worried that the property may catch on fire for a third time.

"I just need this to get acted on sooner so this doesn't happen again," she said. "I mean, the people across the street live in fear. I have this massive pine tree that I have been in fear of. It's just not the way it should be."