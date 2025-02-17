Missing 12-year-old Glendale boy found safe

The Glendale Police Department says that a previously missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.

Prior to his location, Matthew Rocete was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of Rock Glen Avenue on a black bike carrying a black book. Rocete has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, police said.

Matthew Rocete, 12, was last seen on the 1600 bock of Rock Glen Avenue in Glendale. Glendale Police Department

California Highway Patrol officers, who were assisting with the search, did not say where the boy was located.

He is described a sa 5-foot-5 boy, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the GPD. He was last seen wearing a red beanie or cap, green shirt, black shorts and red Nike shoes.

Anyone who had any information was asked to call 911 or contact the police.