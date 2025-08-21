Glendale mail carrier is honored as a neighborhood hero, all in a day's work

A Glendale mail carrier was honored Thursday for his neighborhood heroics when he helped to fight a house fire during his mail delivery shift earlier this year.

Carrier Victor Castaneda, while working in the Verdugo Viejo neighborhood in February, noticed smoke rising from a rooftop on East California Avenue.

As the smoke thickened and flames began to race across the rooftop of the century-old duplex, Castaneda rushed over and grabbed a neighbor's garden hose to try to help. During Thursday's Postmaster General Hero Award ceremony, Castaneda said he just reacted when he saw the rooftop on fire.

"I just went and looked for a water hose to try to turn the fire out, and that's it, nothing special," he said.

The East California Avenue home that burned as USPS carrier Victor Castaneda attempted to help save it. USPS

Firefighters arrived as the flames and smoke intensified, and although the home was destroyed, the adjacent structure was saved. Anita Siraki, the resident of the burning home, called the Glendale post office to thank Castaneda for his help and for risking his safety. She said at the afternoon ceremony that "Victor just didn't deliver our mail. He delivered safety, courage, and humanity. I will always be grateful, and I know our community is better because of him."

Mail carrier Victor Castaneda is all smiles when receiving the Postmaster General Hero Award in Glendale. KCAL News

Siraki said she already knew Castaneda was devoted to the community by the way he delivered packages with care and in discreet places.

"Thank you for this humbling award. I just like helping," Castandea said. "Sometimes it will change your day if you appreciate what's going on. Other than that, it's all in a day's work."

The U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Heroes' Program was created in 2003 to commend USPS employees who go above and beyond the call of duty in various situations.

"For 250 years, the Postal Service has served as an anchor to bind the nation and the communities we serve. Employees like Victor are a prime embodiment of that endearing commitment to service," said Glendale Postmaster Prince Vann IV.

Over 5,500 Postal Service employees have been named PMG heroes, as they not only deliver mail but also serve as the eyes and ears of communities.