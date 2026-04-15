Southern California firefighter accused of killing wife with axe pleads not guilty to murder charge

A Southern California firefighter from Glendale accused of killing his wife with an axe inside their North Hollywood house pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Jimenez, 45, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, with an allegation of using an axe as a deadly weapon. Andrew Jimenez will remain in jail without bail.

In January, the Los Angeles Police Department said Andrew Jimenez walked into one of its stations at 4 a.m. to request a welfare check on his wife at their home. Officers responded and found Mayra Jimenez, 55, dead inside. Her killing was described as an "incident of domestic violence."

The LA Unified School District said Mayra Jimenez was a third-grade teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School.

Andrew Jimenez joined the Glendale Fire Department in 2008. The agency placed him on administrative leave following his wife's death.

His next court date is scheduled for May 12.