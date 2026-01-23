Glendale firefighter charged with murder in death of wife at Los Angeles home

A Glendale firefighter faces a potential life sentence after he allegedly killed his wife in their North Hollywood home earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Andrew Jimenez, 45, with one count of murder, with an allegation of using an axe as a deadly weapon. If convicted as charged, he faces 26 years to life in prison.

His arraignment was postponed until Feb. 19. He remains in custody without bail.

Andrew Jimenez joined the Glendale Fire Department in 2008. Glendale Fire Department

The Los Angeles Police Department said Andrew Jimenez walked into one of its stations at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to request a welfare check on his wife at their home. Officers found Mayra Jimenez, 55, dead inside, describing her killing as an "incident of domestic violence."

"The domestic violence death of Mayra Jimenez is a devastating reminder of the persistent scourge of intimate partner violence in our communities," LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "No one, including those sworn to protect others, is above the law, and we will hold the defendant accountable for this horrific crime and bring justice to Ms. Jimenez and her loved ones."

The LA Unified School District said Mayra Jimenez was a third-grade teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School.

"We are heartbroken by this loss, and many of us are still processing this information, as we only just learned of it," the LAUSD statement said. "Our thoughts are with Mrs. Jimenez's family, loved ones and all who are grieving during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the community respect the privacy of Mrs. Jimenez's family during this difficult time."

LAPD investigators outside of the North Hollywood home on Jan. 21, 2026. CBS LA

The agency placed him on administrative leave following his wife's death.

"Our condolences are with the victim's family and loved ones," said a statement from Glendale Fire Chief Jeff Brooks. "We are prepared to support those impacted by this tragedy, and we are also ensuring our firefighters and staff have access to support resources as they process this loss."