Woman found dead inside North Hollywood home after husband asks for welfare check, police say

A woman was found dead inside a North Hollywood home on Wednesday morning after her husband asked police to conduct a welfare check on her, the LAPD says.

LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said a man walked into a police station around 4 a.m. and asked officers to conduct a welfare check on his wife.

When officers arrived at a home on the 5600 block of Satsuma Avenue, they found a woman who was dead, caused by blunt force trauma.

The LAPD said the man was being detained but had not been booked. They also said the Glendale Fire Department has been notified that an off-duty member of the department has been detained in connection with an active homicide investigation.