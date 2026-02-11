Glendale police arrest members of "family-run" crew wanted for distraction thefts

Glendale police have arrested five people who were allegedly part of a "family-run theft crew" that they believe are connected to several distraction theft investigations.

The investigation began in January, when police were called to a theft that happened in the 1100 block of E. Broadway, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

"The investigation revealed the group operated as a family unit and frequently moved between short-term rental locations, typically staying only a few days at each location," the release said.

Officers served a search warrant last week, on February 4, at a home where they arrested a husband and wife, as well as their three children, two adults and one juvenile, according to the release.

Though they didn't identify any of the suspects, police said that all five were booked for grand theft and various fraud-related charges.

"During the search warrant service, officers seized fake and genuine jewelry believed to be connected to distraction thefts, as well as fake identification documents and passports, re-encoded credit cards, stolen clothing, and $11,507 in cash," police said.

As they continue investigating the series of alleged thefts, police ask anyone with more information to contact them at (818) 548-3127.

Distraction thefts have become increasingly common across Southern California in recent months. In January, Burbank police arrested a man who used "deceptive tactics" to steal a necklace from an 81-year-old man, and in April 2025, Irvine police arrested a woman who allegedly distracted her victims with a kiss while taking jewelry from them.

In late 2025, a woman pleaded with the public for the safe return of a necklace holding her daughter's ashes, which was taken from her when she was helping someone who asked for directions as a distraction tactic in East Los Angeles. Orange County police arrested two people earlier in the year for a series of incidents, which potentially included the theft of a World Series ring from a former Dodgers batting practice coach.