East Los Angeles woman says thieves stole her necklace holding her daughter's ashes

An East Los Angeles woman is pleading for the return of a necklace holding the ashes of her late daughter, which she says was stolen by thieves last week.

Esther Guerrero was outside her home when it happened on Monday, Dec. 15. She says that a car pulled up and a woman got out, asking for directions.

"A white car, Audi, brand new," Guerrero said. "She asked me for directions for any pharmacy around here."

Surveillance camera footage shows that moment, as well as when the woman places her hands on Guerrero's shoulders before hugging her.

Guerrero says that the woman told her that her mother was sick before leaving her street. She didn't notice until a few minutes later that her necklace was gone and replaced with another piece of jewelry.

"They take, in a second, two or three seconds," Guerrero said on the sleight of hand exchange.

She says that what looks like another piece of jewelry to someone else is priceless to her, as it carries the ashes of her daughter, who died earlier this year in a car crash in Idaho.

Guerrero says her daughter was a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, and as she faces her first Christmas without her, she's hopeful the thieves will do the right thing and return the stolen item.

"I am crying a lot. I don't sleep, I stay up. I don't sleep," Guerrero said. "I don't care the chain. I need the cross."

She says that the back of the cross is engraved with her daughter's initials.

LA County detectives who are looking into the incident are asking anyone with more information to contact them at (323) 264-4151.

"Jewelry swap" theft has been a common instance in Southern California in recent months, notably in February, when two people were arrested in Orange County for stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims.

The same pair allegedly took a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series championship ring from Mike McDermott, the team's longtime batting practice pitcher as well.

Another woman was arrested in April for distracting her victims with a kiss while taking their jewelry, according to Irvine police.