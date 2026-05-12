Giants beat the scuffling Dodgers 9-3 as Devers and Adames spark a 7th-inning surge

Rafael Devers homered early and drew a bases-loaded walk that broke a seventh-inning tie as the San Francisco Giants beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Willy Adames added a two-run single in the seventh against a shaky Dodgers bullpen. The two-time defending World Series champions have dropped eight of 12, including three straight blowout losses, as their offense continues to falter. They've scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 12 games.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, making the four-time MVP hitless in 19 of 37 games with a plate appearance. Mookie Betts was 1 for 5 with a single in his first game since April 4 after returning from the injured list.

Los Angeles (24-17) fell out of first place in the NL West, dropping a half-game behind San Diego.

The Giants (17-24) won consecutive games for the first time since April 25-26 against Miami. They also snapped a seven-game road skid, during which they totaled nine runs, with their first win away from home since April 18 at Washington.

Devers homered in the second off starter Roki Sasaki.

With the score 3-all in the seventh, San Francisco loaded the bases against Alex Vesia (1-1) on consecutive one-out singles by Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Arraez and Casey Schmitt. Devers walked with two strikes to chase Vesia. One out later, Adames singled with two strikes against Will Klein, extending the lead to 6-3. Adames finished with three RBIs.

Dodgers reliever Wyatt Mills issued four walks and hit a batter with a pitch in the ninth, when San Francisco batted around and tacked on three runs.

Matt Gage (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Giants starter Trevor McDonald allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Max Muncy homered and hit an RBI single for Los Angeles.

Heliot Ramos' two-run double off Sasaki in the sixth put the Giants ahead 3-2. That chased Sasaki, who gave up six hits in five-plus innings while striking out five. The right-hander threw 56 of his 91 pitches after the third.

Giants outfielder Harrison Bader went 1 for 4 with a strikeout after coming off the injured list.

Up next

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (0-4, 6.19 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 3.09).