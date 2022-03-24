Geyser gushes for more than an hour in Boyle Heights

A geyser gushing from a fire hydrant in Boyle Heights sheared by a hit-and-run has finally been shut down after more than an hour.

(credit: CBS)

A vehicle crashed into the hydrant on Olympic Boulevard and Lorena Street at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, sending up a gush of water. The vehicle fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Power lines above the geyser were seen sparking from water hitting them.

Firefighters apparently had trouble finding the right valve for the hydrant, which gushed for more than an hour. It was finally shut off at about 7:40 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Nearby store owner Mike Monowar's surveillance video captured the delivery truck hitting the hydrant, and its driver may not have even realized he did it. The hydrant is apparently a regular victim of crashes -- Monowar said this is the sixth or seventh time it's been hit in recent years, and he has asked LADWP to place a pole next to the hydrant to protect it.

"And every time it does happen -- at least an hour and a half, the water flows before someone comes to fix it," Monowar said. "And it's also hurt our business too. That's the morning rush -- I lost it today."