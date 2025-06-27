Getty Villa reopens almost 6 months after Palisades Fire forced its temporary closure

The Getty Villa Museum has reopened its doors Friday, almost six months after the Palisades Fire forced its temporary closure.

Over the last several months, staff have worked to deep clean spaces, remove debris and make sure the museum is safe for the public to return.

On Jan. 7, the Palisades Fire erupted and quickly spread during a deadly Santa Ana wind event. Flames spread to the Getty Villa, burning trees and vegetation. Katherine Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, said that although no galleries and collections were damaged, the museum's irrigation system was destroyed.

The Getty Villa art museum was threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. The fast-moving brushfire burned buildings and sparked thousands of evacuations as a life-threatening Santa Ana wind event ripped through the region. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Reopening day will feature the grand opening of The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece exhibition. It will showcase over 230 art pieces and artifacts from Messenia.

The museum will have a soft reopening, operating Fridays through Mondays before returning to its regular hours, the museum's website says.

Museum officials said the property underwent extensive cleaning before painting on the outdoor frescoes could begin. Conservators worked with county and federal agencies to conduct environmental testing to ensure cleaning was safe.

Although museum officials hope another wildfire does not threaten the property in the future, the museum has taken steps to ensure staff are trained and prepared to help keep them safe. The Getty Villa said.