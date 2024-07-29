Watch CBS News
Get the perfect pout for National Lipstick Day

In honor of National Lipstick Day, beauty expert and The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray has the latest trends and tips on how to get the perfect pout.  

1. Pout Anti-Wrinkle Straw$15

2. TULA rose glow + get it hydrating peptide lip treatment, $18

3. TULA 24-7 moisture day & night peptide lip mask, $18

4. PRMR (Primera) Retinol Volume Lip Serum, $23.99 with 20% Off

5. Thrive EmpowerMatte Precision Lipstick Crayon, $28

6. Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick$10.50

