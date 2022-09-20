Gelding dies of training injury at Santa Anita Park

A 3-year-old gelding died Sunday from a training injury at Santa Anita Park, state horse racing officials announced.

Echosmith, a bay gelding from Ireland, had 12 career starts, and one first-place finish. His most recent race was a fifth-place finish at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Aug. 20. The horse's jockey was Jessica Pyfer, its trainer was Jonathan Wong, and he was owned by Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Michael Nentwig, and Ray Pagano.

According to California Horse Racing Board officials, there were a total of nine equine deaths at the track during the winter-spring season. Santa Anita park officials say they've recorded a 62.5% safety improvement over the previous year.

The track has seen its safety record improve 74% since the spring of 2019, the year when a total of 42 horses died, prompting outrage about safety issues at the track and about horse-racing in general. The debate led to procedural and veterinary oversight changes at the park.

Racing resumes at Santa Anita on Sept. 30 for the five-week fall meet.