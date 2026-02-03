Gauthier gets 25th goal and surging Ducks beat Kraken 4-2 to move closer to Pacific Division lead

Cutter Gauthier scored his 25th goal of the season and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night to win their final game before the Olympic break.

Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston also scored as the resurgent Ducks built a 4-0 cushion before fending off a late Seattle push. They have won nine of 11 following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1).

Anaheim climbed within one point of the Pacific Division lead and moved two ahead of the Kraken for third place. Seattle holds a game in hand over the Ducks.

Lukas Dostal was 4 1/2 minutes from Anaheim's first shutout in 137 games when Jordan Eberle redirected Jared McCann's slap shot in front for his team-high 20th goal.

A giveaway by Dostal led to another Kraken goal when a pinballing puck caromed in off Shane Wright to make it 4-2 with 2:31 left.

Up next

Kraken: Play at Los Angeles on Wednesday night to conclude a three-game trip heading into the Olympic break.

Ducks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 25 in their first game following the break.