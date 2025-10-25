Watch CBS News
Gas tanker overturns on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Mika Edwards
A gas tanker has overturned on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning, leading to lane closures.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on a transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway. Authorities say the single-tank big rig was carrying an unknown amount of pressurized propane.

The LAFPD says the crash didn't cause a gas leak, and crews can remove the tanker without offloading the propane beforehand.

While the tanker remains on the scene, all southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway and 101 near the crash are closed. Caltrans recommends drivers use the 10 or 110 around downtown LA.

The driver was evaluated at the scene, but his condition is unknown. A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department was also evaluated for a minor injury.

