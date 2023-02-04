Watch CBS News
Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. 

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. 

Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:44 PM

