Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening.
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.
The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said.
Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
